Tangedco instructs field officials to not physically verify bldgs’ height

Chennai :

“Many complaints are being received that field officials are measuring the height of the building and causing delay in service connections on minor issues such as physical verification of the height for electrical safety compliance as per Regulation 36 of the Central Electricity Authority (Measures relating to safety and electric supply) Regulations, 2010,” said clarification instructions issued by the Tangedco.





The instruction directed the field officials to effect the service connection to the building without measuring the building if the height as per the planning permission is for 15 metres or below and there is no floor violation in the actual construction. “If the height of the building is more than 15 metres as given in the planning permission/building plan approval, necessary approval from the Electrical Inspector in compliance with CEA (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2010, as amended, shall be obtained from the applicant before effecting service connection,” it added.





As per the rules, the height of the building is generally measured from the formed ground level within the plot abutting the road or passage excluding the ramp within the plot up to the roof level of the topmost liveable floor. Stair-case head rooms, lift rooms, solar panels, elevated tanks, water closet above the topmost floor, architectural features, and parapet walls of height up to 1.5 meters should not be included in calculating the height of the building.