Gang kidnaps man posing as Madurai cops, films him naked

Chennai :

The victim M Sudhakar of Sekkadu takes up construction works on his own in Pattabiram, said police.





On August 12, Sudhakar received a phone call requesting him to come to Koyambedu to discuss a construction project. Around 1.30 pm when Sudhakar was waiting on Thiruveethi Amman Street, three men approached him claiming to be Madurai police and asked him to come with them for interrogation regarding pending cases against him.





However, after taking him to a house nearby, the men snatched his phone and debit cards and allegedly asked him about a woman he already knows.





Later, around 7 pm, they took him in a car claiming to produce him before the Madurai DSP. On the National Highway, six men from a car coming from the opposite direction interrogated him and took him to an unidentified place near Kerala and detained him at a guesthouse.





He was allegedly threatened to produce some documents against the woman in order to not get his family members killed. Again, on August 14, Sudhakar was taken to a house in Sankarankovil where he was filmed naked and the next day a man posing as a sub-inspector inquired him about the whereabouts of the same woman.





While they let him on the national highway on August 16, he was asked to appear before the Anna Nagar police inspector the next day. However, when Sudhakar went to Anna Nagar police station, he realised the men who kidnapped were not police.





Since Sudhakar was kidnapped in Koyambedu, he was directed to lodge a complaint at the CMBT police station.





Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects. Inquiries revealed the woman the kidnappers inquired about is a government staff with whom Sudhakar worked as a trainee in one government project in KK Nagar.





Police suspect the woman’s second husband might have kidnapped Sudhakar on suspicion that the latter might be having an affair with his wife. Further investigation is on.