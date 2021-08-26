CB-CID searches houses of absconding asst commissioner

Chennai :

The ACP is absconding and the CB-CID team had to break open the locked house of AC Sivakumar in Mugalivakkam and carry out a search on Wednesday, sources said.





“Searches were fruitful,” CB-CID sources said. CBCID sleuths are probing the alleged involvement of city police officers in an incident of detaining a businessman named Rajesh, in a farmhouse and forcing him to hand over properties worth crores to another person in 2019. The investigators had arrested a man named Kodambakkam Sreekandan two months back.





The CB-CID registered a case against three police officers in the rank of AC, inspector and sub-inspector of Chennai city along with seven others based on a complaint from Rajesh.





In his complaint, Rajesh claimed that Shivakumar, assistant commissioner of Thirumangalam, (now absconding) inspector Saravanan, now on VR and served last as an inspector in Arumbakkam and a sub-inspector Pandiaraj (now in Armed Reserve) and three constables and others had held him under illegal detention, along with his mother, fiance and her brother, in a farmhouse in Red Hills. They forced him to transfer valuable properties in the name of a third person.





Rajesh alleged that the police officers, who were allegedly acting in support of his partner, detained, tortured and threatened him to transfer the properties to a third person in 2019.