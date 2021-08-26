3 mths after husband’s COVID death, woman hangs self with child

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased were identified as Baleswari of Villivakkam and her son Narayanan (8). Police said Baleswari’s husband Ravi (48) was infected with COVID and died three months ago. After Ravi’s death, Baleswari came to Madambakkam with Narayanan and was staying in her sister’s house.





Police said Baleswari was dejected after the death of Ravi and was not talking with anyone. Two days ago, Baleswari’s sister Muthulakshmi went to Toothukudi with her family and she was alone at home with her son Narayanan. Neighbours, who noticed that the house remained locked from inside for two days with even lights not turned on in the night, knocked on the door but failed to get any response.





They then informed Selaiyur police and a team arrived and broke open the door only to find the mother and son hanging from the ceiling on the same saree.





The police team retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.