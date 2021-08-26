Musical anthem celebrates the spirit of Chennai

Chennai :

Titled Ennoda Chennai, the anthem is directed by Nishanth Mohandoss and the song is composed by Britto Michael. “When I heard the song, instead of roping in any actors or celebrities, I wanted to put the city itself as the face of the video. I wanted to show the relationship people have with the city. In the musical anthem, we have traditional folk, classical music and rap music. Ennoda Chennai was shot across various landmarks in Chennai,” says the director Nishanth Mohandoss.









A still from the video





Popular singers Anthony Dasan, Alka Ajith and Tony Sebastian have sung the song conceptualised by The Idea Factory. “I have been living in Chennai for the past 15 years. This city has given me everything. I was very much interested in exploring the idea of En Chennai Young Chennai, which was the theme of the album. Though the city is 382-years-old, I always felt that Chennai is still young. If you go to any place you will get a different vibe. People here have a special kind of energy and you cannot find it in any other city. I have brought that energy to the song,” says Britto Michael.