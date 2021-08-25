Chennai: Over 40 sovereign gold looted in two separate break-ins

Chennai :

Ex-bank staff Susila (62) of Tambaram's Perungalathur was robbed on Wednesday. She and her family visited their relatives at Vandavasi while the incident occured. Susila was informed by her neighbours that her home's lock was broken and bills of Rs 5 were strewn at her premise.





Alarmed by the burglary, Susila's son rushed home to discover a total of 35 sovereign gold, Rs 2 lakhs in cash and the bike gone missing. The scattered Rs 5 notes could be of the denomination's stacks in the home.





Similarly, Kannagi nagar's resident Aravamudhan (40) was robbed while his family slept on the terrace. A total of Rs 3,000 and 15 sovereign gold was lifted away.





Peerkankaranai police with the help of forensic experts and CCTV footages are trying to close-in on the robbers.