Chennai Zoos Opens After Lockdown, Received Fewer Visitors On The First Day

Chennai :

The city zoos which were closed due to pandemic induced lockdown in April, is opened for visitors from today. However, the zoos have received only fewer visitors on the first day, and they ensured that COVID-19 protocols are followed by the staff and visitors.





Though the state government already issued an order to reopen all the zoos from August 23, the managements waited for order and Standard Operating procedures. On Tuesday, the zoos received a government order and opened from today.





“Usually, more than 7,000 to 8,000 people would visit the zoo per day even during weekdays, but since the Vandalur zoo has reopened almost of four months. On the first day, the visitors are coming slowly as the majority of the people would not be aware that zoo is opened, however, till 1.30 pm we received only around 300 visitors. So far, the visitors are following the COVID guidelines and ensure their safety,” said Dr R Kanchana, Deputy Director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur zoo).





The official added that the visitors are restricted to visit aquarium, reptile zone, as it is a closed space at Vandalur zoo. As eight lions are recently recovered from COVID-19, public is not allowed near lion safari too.





The zoos in the city said that they are strictly following the guidelines such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory for the visitors; there is a monitoring team to ensure that the public is following COVID-19 protocols inside the premises. The zoo managements urged the visitors to maintain a physical distance of at least two to six meters near the animals too. Almost 90 percent of staff are double vaccinated against COVID, and others have got their first dose.





Similarly, even the Guindy Children Park has received only less visitors on the first day, and they are expecting an increase in visitors during the weekends. E Prashant, Wildlife Warden, Guindy National Park said, “As still people are unaware that zoo is reopened from today we have been receiving few vistors, and expecting it would pick up in the weekend or from next week. However, the National park and wildlife sanctuary is closed, as we are yet to get order from the state government, only after the situation eases out it will be opened.”