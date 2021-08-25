Custom officials seize gold worth Rs 60 lakhs, one arrested

1.38 kilograms of contraband gold was confiscated by the Custom officials at the Chennai Airport Wednesday.
Chennai:
27-year-old Mohammed was apprehended at the airport, after he arrived from Dubai in a special flight. Upon his arrival the officials grew suspicious of him.
Initially it was believed nothing was there on him, after he was rechecked it was discovered that he concealed gold in the form of cylindrical rods used in kitchen shelves. The gold was worth Rs 60 lakhs.
Mohammed was arrested and the probe is on.
