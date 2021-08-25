Chennai: NCB arrests three men for smuggling methamphetamine concealed in tea packets

Chennai :

Three persons were arrested by sleuths from Narcotics Control Bureau in Chennai when they tried to smuggle in methamphetamine concealed in tea packet.





Acting on a specific intelligence input developed by Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai, on Tuesday, a team of NCB Chennai intercepted a truck near Karnodai Toll Plaza near Chennai and recovered 8 packets of high quality Methamphetamine from the wooden box in the truck. The contraband was concealed in 8 tea packets.





The contraband packets weighing 1 kgs each were packed in golden yellow and green colour tea packets with foreign language marking. The driver of the vehicle V. Jagadeeswaran was apprehended.





The methamphetamine in white crystalline form was sourced from Indo-Myanmar border by two persons namely M. Mariappan and G. Ramesh, residents of Chennai. On immediate follow up action both were apprehended from a tea stall near Minjur Toll Plaza, Chennai. They confessed to have procured the contraband from Myanmar through Manipur based drug traffickers. It was brought to Chennai in the said truck and was meant for sale in Chennai city in small quantities. Both the individuals used to live in Moreh, Manipur before shifting to Chennai. They have done drug trafficking using same modus many times earlier also, a press release from Narcotics Control Bureau said on Wednesday.