Choolaimedu man cheated of his Royal Enfield by ‘English speaking’ youth on the pretext of test ride

Chennai :

The accused Mohammed Nihal of Thalassery, an MCA graduate, speaks English and Hindi fluently, said police, who secured him on Tuesday before he flew to Thiruvananthapuram.





The flight ticket to Thiruvananthapuram and the stolen bike were seized from him. "He had parked the bike at the lodge after removing the registration number," said police. Nihal remained tight-lipped about how had planned to dispose of the stolen vehicle.





Nihal not only cheated the bike owner, but also an auto driver of Rs 1,500 he was due to pay for all the rides to different places in the city in two days.





"He had told the auto driver that he had some issues with his bank account and promised to make the full payment in the end. Also, he had intended to leave without paying the lodge Rs 7,000 for his four-day stay there," said police.





Nihal's full time job is expressing interest to purchase all kinds of products posted on OLX website and cheat the owners, according to police.





"In the last four days, he has made 20 calls using his new SIM card including an expensive bike owner in Karnataka and would discard the SIM after cheating one of them," said crime inspector Madheswaran of Aminjikarai police station.





U Victor (39) of Choolaimedu had recently posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his used Royal Enfield bike and Nihal contacted him claiming he wanted to buy it without negotiation. Victor who was convinced that Nihal was a genuine buyer since he was educated and was fluent in English, gave Nihal his bike without any hesitation for a test ride on Sunday.





However, Nihal never returned. Based on his complaint, Aminjikarai police registered a case and traced Nihal with his phone's IMEI number. He was remanded in Maduranthakam sub-jail on Tuesday. Police said he already has case pending in Thalassery.