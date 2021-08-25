Sexual harassment: Chargesheet filed against coach Nagarajan

Chennai :

The chargesheet, running over 250 pages, has the statements of victims from various periods of his career. The 59-year-old coach, heading a sports academy, was arrested on May 30 following a complaint from a 19-year-old victim. She was allegedly harassed by the accused over the years and was the first to file a police complaint. After allegations of sexual harassment were raised against the teacher of a noted CBSE here, similar charges came against several other teachers, including Nagarajan. Following outrage, cases were charged and they were arrested.