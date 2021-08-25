10 sovereigns, car stolen from locked house in Chitlapakkam

Chennai :

The incident happened at the house of Krishnan (60) of Jothi Nagar in Chitlapakkam, who runs a catering service in the locality. Two days ago, Krishnan left for a temple in Kumbakonam after asking his daughter, Krishnaveni, who lives in the locality, to keep an eye on the house. On Monday morning, she found the front door broke open and the gold ornaments and car missing. The police said a van, which was used by Krishnan, was also parked near the car but the intruders did not take that. Krishnaveni filed a complaint at the Chitlapakkam police station and the police registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV in the locality.