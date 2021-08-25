Major schemes rolled out for Chennai, other corpns

Chennai :

Following are the development works that would be undertaken in different districts of the state and funds sanctioned for the same:





• Rs 300 crore to convert 400 km long mud roads into tar, cement and paver block roads in Corporations and municipalities and Rs 325 crore for 500 km roads in Town Panchayats





• Rs 477 crore to fit LED lamps for 5.14 lakh streetlights in Avadi, Nagercoil, Hosur and Dindigul corporations, 86 municipalities and town panchayats.





• Rs 112 crore to construct 75 modern crematoriums





• Rs 100 crore for 50 libraries





• Rs 454 crore and Rs 510 crore for underground drainage in Hosur and Thoothukudi





In Chennai:





• Rs 10.75 crore for modern fish market on Foreshore Estate Loop Road





• Rs 120 crore World Bank Funded project to develop storm water drains





• Rs 200 crore to restore 25 water bodies





• Rs 50 crore for parks





• Victoria Public Hall to be renovated without disturbing its heritage and decorated with colourful facade lights





Piped water supply:





• Only 8.24 of the 10.94 lakh households in Chennai Corporation have piped drinking water supply





• Piped drinking water works in added areas to be completed in June 2022





• All households in Chennai to be provided piped drinking water supply in five years after completion of projects in Neelankarai and Semmenchery





• New Underground Drainage works in 17 areas to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 2,056 crore





Drinking water schemes:





• Rs 880 crore combined Drinking Water Project to be implemented with Kollidam River as source covering 665 rural households in six unions in Tiruvarur. About 4 lakh to benefit from the scheme





• Rs 5,800 crore drinking water scheme covering 50 lakh people of 4 municipalities, 10 town panchayats and 3,973 rural households in Tiruvannamalai besides Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur