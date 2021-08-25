‘COVID volunteer’ escapes with gold in Tirumullaivoyal

Chennai :

The incident happened in Ganapathi Nagar when two children were alone while their parents, Loganathan and Pushpa, were away for work, the police said. Around 10.30 am, a middle-aged man reached the house and inquired the children if their parents took COVID test. A few minutes later, he entered the house on the pretext of seeking Aadhaar card details and escaped with four sovereigns kept in a cupboard.





Loganathan, who reached the house in the evening, found the jewels missing. Inquiries with the children revealed about the miscreant who entered the house. Based on his complaint, the Tirumullaivoyal police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.