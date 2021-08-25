39-year-old dies in bike collision near Sholavaram

Chennai :

The deceased, Sathishkumar of Manjankaranai was on his way to pick up his wife Manjula, an Anganwadi worker, from Athur village when his bike collided head-on with another bike near Erumaivettipalayam. Passersby rushed him to Padianallur health centre but he was declared brought dead.





The Sholavaram police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, the Sholavaram police detained two youth for indulging in drag racing on the outer ring road on Tuesday. The bikes were seized from Robert (18) of Villivakkam and Akash (20) of Tiruvallur and they are being interrogated.