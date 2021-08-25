Murder accused hacked to death in Vyasarpadi, 8 held

Chennai :

Around 10.30 pm, five masked men surrounded Hari near his house and attacked him with machetes in front of his family members. When Hari tried to flee, they chased him and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot.





Hari suffered injuries on his face and head and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital by his brother, Ravi. But he died without responding to treatment on Tuesday morning.





On information, the MKB Nagar police reached the murder spot and conducted inquiries. A case was registered and inquiries revealed that Hari and his son, Lawrence, murdered another history-sheeter, Bablu, alias Prabu, in Varadheipalayam in Andhra Pradesh due to previous enmity in 2017.





The police launched a hunt for Bablu’s men based on the inputs from Hari’s family members and eight of them were secured from a hideout in Ambattur. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that they murdered Hari as revenge for Bablu’s murder.





The arrested were identified as M Santhosh (30), R Ajith Kumar (25), R Shankar (21), R Thamizh Thambi (24), V Sanjay (20), R Vasudevan (19), B Praveenkumar (19) and E Dinesh (25). They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.