Women among five held for selling mawa

Chennai :

The accused were identified as G Balasubramanaian (49) of Old Washermenpet, P Jayaprakash (35), J Anand (34) of Kodungaiyur, K Pommi, alias Azhakammal, (69) of Old Washermenpet and C Shanthi (55).





An autorickshaw, two bikes and four mobile phones were seized from the accused apart from the ingredients which they had stocked to make mawa.





Except Shanthi and Anand, others have similar cases pending against them, said inspector Sankaranarayanan. All five were remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, five persons, including a woman and two juveniles, were held for peddling ganja in Kannagi Nagar and Perumbakkam. The police seized 2.8 kg ganja from them.





The accused were remanded in judicial custody, while the juveniles were sent to the observation home.