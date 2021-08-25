Accused in medical seat fraud case held 3 yrs after teen’s death

Chennai :

The man, R Madan of Adyar, who runs an outfit called Tamil Nadu Youth Association, had met leading politicians and actors and had taken photos with them. He used to flaunt them to claim that he had enough influence to arrange college admissions or film roles.





In 2017, Sekar, a fisherman of Kalpakkam, sought his help to get a medical seat for his son Puzhalanthi. Madan said he could arrange a seat in Chengalpattu Medical College but sought Rs 45 lakh. Sekar managed to pay the money as Madan demanded.





Madan did not keep his promise, and ignored Sekar when he asked him to return the money.





After admissions were closed at all colleges, Sekar’s son Puzhalanthi was disappointed that his dream to become a doctor could not be achieved and died by suicide 2018.





After Sekar filed a complaint, the Kancheepuram Crime Branch registered a case but Madan went absconding. On Monday, they received information that he had visited Chennai. A police team went to his house in Adyar and arrested Madan, who was remanded in judicial custody.