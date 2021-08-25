Rly ticket, parcel booking to be partially disrupted for 5 days

Chennai :

The existing Chennai data centre caters to Southern Railway, South Central Railway and South Western Railway zones. A new data centre is being commissioned at Chennai, which would cause disruption till the work is over. In addition, there would be a few restrictions at PRS/UTS and also on IRCTC website during different times on those five days.





On Wednesday, ticketing/enquiries at counters at Southern Railway, South Central Railway and South Western Railway, IRCTC website/internet ticketing for trains originating from the three zones, and online booking of parcels and retiring rooms would not be available for Southern Railway and South Western Railway. Unreserved ticketing would also be unavailable from 12.15 pm to 4.15 pm on Wednesday.





These services would be unavailable from 12.15 am to 5 am on Friday.





During the down-times extending 2.15 hours on each night from August 28 to August 30, PRS counters, and internet ticketing and enquiries would not be available for Southern Railway, South Central Railway and South Western Railway.





At other times, full complement of services would be available from disaster recovery site at counters, and on internet and unreserved ticketing system services would be continuously available from 11.45 pm to 2am during the three days, a statement issued by SR said.