Corpn issues notice to burial ground caretakers for alleged fleecing

Chennai :

After failing to reach the higher ups of the organisation based in Coimbatore, the civic body is now considering cancelling the agreement and entering into such arrangements only with the ones based in the city itself.





The civic body has entrusted the operation of some of its burial grounds to NGOs and other organisations on the condition that they should not demand money from the public. However, that was not the experience for NB Babu of KK Nagar, who had gone to the crematorium in Nesapakkam burial ground when the last rites of his friend’s mother was being performed on Saturday.





“Workers in the crematorium, which is maintained by Isha Foundation, demanded Rs 2,000 for cremation and the watchman demanded money separately. As per rules, cremations should be done free of cost,” Babu alleged.





“As we did not want to delay the last rites, we gave the amount they demanded. Already, similar complaints were given to local Corporation officials based on which teams were changed twice. However, the practice is continuing,” he added.





When asked, a Corporation official said an inquiry was conducted and Isha Foundation was served notice seeking explanation. “The foundation is operating the crematorium by appointing local workers. The higher-ups based in Coimbatore could not directly monitor the operations and we are unable to contact them immediately whenever issues arise,” he said.





The official added that the senior officials were mulling to cancel the agreement with Isha Foundation and entrust the work to city-based organisations. Babu opined that the civic body should operate the facility on its own. “The Corporation creates various facilities by spending a huge amount, but then hands them over to others. Chances of demanding bribe will reduce if the Corporation directly operates crematoria,” he said.





When similar complaints poured in during the second wave of the pandemic, the Corporation had released numbers to lodge complaints. Also, CCTV cameras were installed to prevent malpractices.