City upliftment gets Rs 1,100 crore boost

Chennai :

He also said that Rs 300 crore would be allotted for renovating roads and pavements in GCC and another Rs 300 crore in the first phase for improving pavements and roads with the help of World Bank. The government, in the policy note of the Municipal Administration Department, informed that vision Singara Chennai 2.0, will be undertaken under 10 components - ‘Thuimai Chennai’ (clean Chennai), ‘Pasumai Chennai’ (Green Chennai), ‘Neermigu Chennai’ (Water-rich Chennai), ‘Ezhilmigu Chennai’ (Beautiful Chennai), ‘Nalamigu Chennai’ (Healthy Chennai), ‘Pathukaapana Chennai (Safe Chennai), ‘Kalviyil Chennai’ (Educated Chennai), ‘Natpumigu Chennai’ (Friendly Chennai), ‘Seermigu Chennai’ (Fantastic Chennai) and ‘Thonmai Mattrum Kalacharam Mikka Chennai’ (Heritage and culture-rich Chennai).