Rs 100 cr urban employment plan set

Chennai :

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said the scheme would be implemented in two zones in Chennai Corporation, one zone each in all remaining corporations, one municipality each in all seven Regional Directorates of Municipal Administration and one town panchayat each in 37 districts.





Some of the other key announcements include Rs 1,000 crore for “Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme” to develop basic infrastructure like community halls, shanties and modern libraries in municipalities and town panchayats. Also, Rs 300 crore was allotted for “Namakku Naamey” scheme to restore water bodies, develop parks, sports facilities, plant saplings, upgrade school infrastructure and street lights, roads and health centres in all urban local bodies.