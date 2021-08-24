Setting up a new data center, people may experience downtime: S Railway

Chennai :

Southern Railway on Tuesday said it was engaged in commissioning of a new data center in the city and public, passengers may experience some ''down-time'' and restrictions while using the reservation facilities and also in the IRCTC website in this connection.





The Railways manage passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing through its four data centers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.





The Chennai data center caters to Southern Railway, South Central Railway, and South Western Railway.





"A new data center is being commissioned at Chennai and on account of this down-times will be experienced by railway department users, passengers and public. During this downtime, there will also be few restrictions in passenger reservation, and also at the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website," a press release said here.





Passengers are advised to book in advance wherever it was possible, the release added.