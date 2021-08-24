Mild tremors felt in parts of Chennai

Chennai :

Mild tremors experienced in Chennai, after the earthquake was reported at 12.23 pm on Tuesday, at a depth of 10 km, in the Bay of Bengal. The Regional Meteorological center confirmed that the tremor was caused by the earthquake in the sea, and has been experienced in a few parts of the city including Anna Salai, Nungambakkam and Porur.

N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC told DT Next, “The epicenter of the earthquake was found at the depth of 10 km at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in the Bay of Bengal. It is reported to have a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale. That is from Chennai its 300 km in the Northeast direction. So, the mild tremor experienced at various parts of the city including Besant Nagar, Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, however only those who have been sitting would have experienced the tremor. People need not fear of this earthquake.”

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John tweeted, “Chennai Shakes from the Bay of Bengal Earthquake which centered 320 km ENE of Chennai. National Center of Seismology (NCS), Govt of India indicates the quake to be 5.1 scale intensity in Bay of Bengal at a shallow depth of 10km,”