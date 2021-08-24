Murder accused hacked to death in Vyasarpadi

Chennai :

The deceased D Hari of JJS Nagar had five cases including murder charges in Andhra Pradesh pending against him, said police, who suspect that he could have been murdered for revenge.





Around 10.30 pm, a five-member gang covering their faces with masks surrounded Hari near his house and attacked him with machetes before fleeing the spot.





Hari suffered injuries on his face and head was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital by his brother Ravi, but Hari died without responding to treatment on Tuesday morning. MKB Nagar police have registered a case on the murder and have launched a hunt for the suspects.





In 2017, Hari and his son Lawrence murdered another history-sheeter Bablu alias Prabu in Varadheipalayam in Andhra Pradesh due to previous enmity and police suspect that Bablu's gang men might have murdered Hari for revenge. Further investigation is on.