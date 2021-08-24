School dropout to one of the richest conmen: How Sukesh Chandrasekar made his crores

Chennai :

In the year 2007, when he was 17, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, now one of the richest conmen in the country and then a school drop out, allegedly posed himself as close friend of son of a former Karanataka CM's son, collected a total of Rs.1.14 crore from 85 year old man after offering him to retrieve land of 7,200 sq ft at HBR Lay out from Bangalore Development Authority.





He was steadily 'growing' since then.





Sukesh hit the headlines in Chennai in the year 2013 when he and his partner Leena Maria Paul, an aspiring actor were arrested on charges of duping Canara Bank in Chennai of Rs 13 crore by posing as an IAS officer.





Investigating officers who had interacted with him would tell how convincing he can be with his sweet talk.





Sukesh, now 32, is accused in a number of high profile cheating cases across the country including Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi and he is in the habit of spoofing the mobile/landline numbers of senior functionaries working in PMO office and CBI headquarters for cheating various dignitaries.





He was arrested in 2017 for allegedly trying to bribe EC officials on behalf of TTV Dinakaran. He has been in and out of Delhi jail on parole and interim bail, and even took treatment for Covid 19 in Chennai RGGGH last year.





Apart from many cheating cases and identity theft cases Sukesh is known to have impersonated himself as the PA to the Law Minister as well as a Judge of the Supreme Court.





ED, Delhi has registered a money laundering case against him, and the agency believes that he could have extorted nearly Rs. 200 crore from various influential people despite staying in jail. ED officials had also questioned his partner Leena Maria Paul.





Enforcement Directorate sleuths had been carrying out searches at his palatial beach front property of ECR in Kanathur, Chennai since Friday in connection with money laundering case . ED on Monday said that it had seized his bungalow, 16 luxury cars, 2 kg gold and Rs 82 lakh cash.





ED case, the latest against Sukesh, is believed to be based on a case in which he, in the first week of August, despite being inside the Tihar jail, contacted the wife of a jailed businessman, posed as law ministry official and promised to secure bail for her husband and demanded money.





However, the wife of the said businessman lodged a complaint and two persons who went to collect money on behalf of Sukesh were arrested. A high end mobile phone was seized from Sukesh from inside the jail. The investigators are also probing the possible involvement of jail officials in the planned extortion.





ED reportedly took up the case and in this connection undertook searches in Chennai for the last four days.