Govt unveils steps to augment drinking water supply to Chennai

Chennai :

According to the policy note tabled in the Assembly on Monday, the four reservoirs that are the mainstay of city’s drinking water supply would be desilted to improve their storage. Poondi and Cholavaram reservoirs in Tiruvallur, and Chembarambakkam in Kancheepuram would be desilted at an estimated cost of Rs 20.44 crore, while Rs 9.9 crore has been earmarked to take up the work at Red Hills reservoir in Tiruvallur shortly.





Once completed, their total storage of these reservoirs is expected to go up to about 1.904 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet.





To supplement city water supply, a new reservoir is being formed by increasing the capacity of Kattur and Thatamanji twin tanks in Tiruvallur to 350 mcft from 58.27 mcft at an estimated cost of Rs 62.36 crore. This would also benefit 5,804.38 acres of farmlands.





Reclaiming and rejuvenating Kolavoy lake in Chengalpattu to augment drinking water supply to the extended areas of Chennai and also parts of Chengalpattu is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. Its capacity would be increased to 650 mcft from 330 mcft.





Restoration of city rivers





Adyar and Cooum would be restored under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). From the origin to the sea mouth of Adyar, 56 short-term sub-projects would be taken up by seven departments at a cost of Rs 555.46 crore. The Water Resources Department would take up works in seven stretches from Tiruneermalai to Adyar mouth at a cost of Rs 104.31 crore.





The detailed estimates for eight restoration works at a cost of Rs 180.54 crore have been prepared for Adyar and its tributaries as part of comprehensive flood mitigation project for Kancheepuram using CRRT funds.





Also, 60 short-term sub-projects under integrated Cooum River Eco Restoration Project would be carried out at a cost of Rs 604.77 crore under CRRT funds.





Long-term flood mitigation works





Long-term flood mitigation works would be undertaken in the highly vulnerable areas of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and coastal districts in a phased manner. The Rs 100 crore first phase comprising 16 works in Araniyar, Kosasthalaiyar, Cooum, Adyar and Kovalam sub-basins is complete. In the second phase, 8 of the 12 sanctioned works are over, while three are in progress and one would commence shortly, the policy note added.





Administrative sanction has been granted for providing emergency flood relief to those residing in and around the floodplains of Adyar near Tambaram in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu at an estimated cost of Rs 70.05 crore. The preliminary work is in progress.