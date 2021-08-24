Corpn notice to 231 pvt hosps for not sending patients’ details

Chennai :

According to the Corporation, notices were sent to 231 private hospitals in the city. “The hospitals have failed to share the details of COVID patients who were prescribed home isolation and disinfect the premises. The hospitals should also share the details of patients coming in with fever, cold and other symptoms,” it said in a statement.





Taking note of the rise in the number of new cases, the civic body had conducted a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals on August 13. During the meeting, the representatives were apprised of a circular issued to private hospitals and clinics to send the address and contact details of persons coming with symptoms.





The hospitals were also told to verify whether the patients prescribed home isolation have the required facilities at their homes.





“Some private hospitals discharge COVID patients without symptoms before 12 days. Such persons could spread the virus among their family members. So, hospitals should share the details of such persons through email,” Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi had said during the meeting.





The civic body would send such persons to COVID care centres functioning at 18 locations across the city. All including family members who come in contact with patients would be monitored continuously.