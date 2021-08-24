Biker duo flees with pet pug in broad daylight

Virugambakkam police have launched a hunt for a bike-borne duo who escaped with a pet dog of a software engineer.

Chennai : Sridhar of Tarachand Nagar, a techie, bought the dog, a pug, a few months ago for Rs 20,000. The dog, which was playing at the entrance of the house on Sunday afternoon, suddenly went missing and Sridhar searched for it in the locality. After being told by neighbours that two men were seen carrying the dog on a two-wheeler, he combed the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and found a bike-borne duo making good with his pet. Based on his complaint, Virugambakkam police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. Since one of the suspect’s t-shirt is that of a popular food delivery app, police are inquiring the delivery executives to ascertain the identity of the suspects.