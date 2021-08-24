Bags with ‘human’ skull, skeletons create panic

Two abandoned carry bags containing skeletons and a ‘human’ skull created panic at Besant Nagar on Monday before Sastri Nagar police retrieved them.
Chennai: Conservancy workers of Chennai corporation were clearing the garbage bins as usual in the morning when they found two plastic bags next to the bin at the junction on the first main road and sixth cross street. They were shocked to find the skeletons inside and alerted the supervisor who informed the police. Sastri Nagar police retrieved the carry bags and sent them to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Though the skull resembles that of a human, it will be confirmed only after the post-mortem, said police. A complaint has been received from the Corporation staff Thanga Pazhani and a case has been registered. Since there are no CCTV cameras at the spot, police are trying to trace the suspects by collecting CCTV footage from the neighbourhood.
