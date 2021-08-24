Warden of home for boys held under Pocso Act

A 46-year-old warden of a private home for boys at Vengal in Tiruvallur district has been arrested under the Pocso Act on the charges of misbehaving with the inmates.
Chennai: The accused Krishnasamy of Mullikulam near Srivilliputhur was working as the principal warden of a home for boys in Kaswa village for the last six years. The home is part of Sevalaya Trust run by Muralidharan of Mylapore, which also runs a school, a technical institute, a health centre, a cowherd, and a home for girls, said police. Recently, a few students complained to a newly appointed warden about the abuse they had to undergo from Krishnasamy after which the trustees were informed. After an internal inquiry confirmed that Krishnasamy abused at least seven inmates aged between 14 and 17, a complaint was lodged at Uthukottai all-women police station. After investigation, Krishnasamy was arrested under Pocso Act on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.
