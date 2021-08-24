500 senior citizens receive jabs at doorstep on day 1

Chennai :

According to a Corporation press release, of the 500 who received the jab on Sunday, 463 were first doses. As per data, the highest on day one was at Kodambakkam zone where 130 senior citizens received the vaccine at their homes. Interestingly, it was the first dose for all of them, which indicated how useful the drive is to improve vaccination coverage. Only eight persons received the dose in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, which is the lowest.





Eligible persons may contact 25384520 and 46122300 to register their names for home vaccination.





Meanwhile, the civic body has been conducting special camps to provide vaccine doses to the slum residents. From August 13, more than 315 special camps were conducted at slum areas and more than 24,000 doses were administered.





The civic body claimed that it was paying special attention to cover persons with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women and TB patients among vulnerable sections of the society.