‘Dejected bachelor’ sets self ablaze, jumps from flyover to death

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased Sathyanarayanan of Villivakkam, who had completed Class 8, was a cook by profession and stayed at a school teaching Vedas in Vadapalani. After his younger brother Suriyanarayanan, a BCom graduate, recently getting married, Sathyanarayan was reportedly upset with his father Balaji for not finding an alliance for him.





Police said the brother duo grew up at their uncle’s place in Tirunindravur since their mother died 18 years ago and was supposed to go there on Monday for the death anniversary of their mother.





While Sathyanarayanan did not want his brother to be part of the annual rituals, Suriyanarayanan allegedly insisted that he will participate in the function.





Upset over his brother’s decision, Sathyanarayanan, on his way to Tirunindravur from Vadapalani, stopped the bike on a flyover at Kavalcheri around 4.30 am and doused himself with petrol drawn from his vehicle. Later, he lit himself and jumped from the flyover.





He died on the spot and Vellavedu police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case was registered and the body was handed over to the family members.