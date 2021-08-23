Mon, Aug 23, 2021

Three teens feared drowned off Marina beach, rescue operation underway

Published: Aug 23,202107:45 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Three teens feared drowned in the sea off Marina beach on day one, the beaches were opened for the public.

The coast guard are involved in the rescue operation off the Marina beach
The coast guard are involved in the rescue operation off the Marina beach
Chennai:
Three teens who had visited the Marina beach on the first day it was opened for the public, after lockdown feared to have drowned. The rescue operation is underway.

Initial investigations revealed that the teens had completed school and had come to apply for college admission. The police also said they did not expect such a big turnout on the first day of beaches reopening.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations