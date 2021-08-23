Three teens feared drowned off Marina beach, rescue operation underway

Three teens feared drowned in the sea off Marina beach on day one, the beaches were opened for the public.
Chennai:
Three teens who had visited the Marina beach on the first day it was opened for the public, after lockdown feared to have drowned. The rescue operation is underway.
Initial investigations revealed that the teens had completed school and had come to apply for college admission. The police also said they did not expect such a big turnout on the first day of beaches reopening.
Three teens feared drowned in sea off #MarinaBeach on day one the beaches were opened for public.— DT Next (@dt_next) August 23, 2021
Here are the photos of the rescue operation and of people witnessing it.#Chennai#Beach#Drowning#rescue#TNLockDownRelaxation#TNLockdown#marinabeachpic.twitter.com/YF64KhLPoD
Conversations