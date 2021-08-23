Tamil Nadu Assembly felicitates Duraimurugan

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday felicitated senior DMK leader and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan for his 50 years of legislative service, with leaders cutting across party lines greeting him.





Chief Minister M K Stalin heaped praises on Duriamurugan and said he has been guiding him in the absence of his father and late DMK president, former CM M Karunanidhi and the late K Anbazhagan, another party veteran.





AIADMK Deputy leader O Panneerselvam, BJP's Nainar Nagendran, and other members including from the Congress feted the DMK leader, who has been elected to the House 10 times since 1971, eight of them being from Katpadi constituency in Vellore district.





"He will leave his stamp in any department that he would be allotted and can reel out the names of all the rivers in Tamil Nadu even now," Stalin said about his cabinet colleague who has in the past handled portfolios including the key Public Works Department.





The chief minister, hailing Duraimurugan's acumen, noted he knows all details regarding the Cauvery river water agreements, even the one dating back to 1925.





He can make an audience laugh or cry with aplomb, the CM said about the Leader of the House.





"He has been elected to the House 10 times from 1971 till date and has strived for the state's growth," Stalin said, before moving the resolution to laud the Minister which was adopted by the House.