Private vehicles with 'G' stickers to face police action

Chennai :

"We will go for a drive against such private vehicles sporting fake 'G' stickers denoting it is a government vehicle" a senior Chennai police officer said on Monday.





Police had been regularly carrying out such drive against misuse of 'press' sticker and also against fancy number plates.





"Those who are not entitled for a government vehicle use their own vehicles with name of of his or her department sticker / written in big letters on windshields mainly to 'impress' people in their residential neighborhood and also at parking lot where you may get a chance to park without paying the fee, claiming to be a government official.





They also put a 'G' and 'Aa' in Tamil (meaning Arasu which means 'government') on the side of the number plate.





"It is certainly misuse. The officials using such government stickers for their private vehicles, can be pulled up" a police officer said.





It may be recalled recently Dindigul police had arrested a Chennai conman who had been using vehicle with fake 'police' sticker on it.