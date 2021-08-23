HC refuses to interfere with second master plan relating to Red Hills and Puzhal lakes catchment areas

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalau refused to intervene in the plea on noting that in matters pertaining to policy decisions arrived based on the Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area, 2026 prepared by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, a specialised body, in accordance with the statutory authority that the body wields, the courts will scarcely interfere.





It also held that despite the petitioner's apparent grievance, there does not appear to be anything specific that the petitioner complains of, which may be perceived to be injurious to the environment or against the reasonable interest of the local residents.





“Accordingly, the petition is not entertained as it is not found to be worthy, though the petitioner is left free to make any representation to the appropriate authorities in respect of any matter that adversely affects the petitioner,” the bench held.





“It must also be said that what may adversely affect an individual may not stand in the way of a plan being implemented in larger public interest,” the bench recorded while dismissing the plea.





The petitioner P Mari had sought for a direction to the District Collector, Thiruvallur District, Member Secretary, CMDA and Vllivakkam Panchayat Union, to remove the unauthorised construction put up by one Alamelu and protect the catchment area.