Plea for a Zebra crossing near Central Station besides five already in existence dismissed

Chennai :

Seeking to keep the pedestrian subway fit and clean for use at all times, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu, said “In view of there being so many pedestrian crossings and the pedestrian sub-way within a short stretch of 1.16 km, the petitioner's prayer for a further zebra crossing to be provided for, cannot be entertained.”





“There does not appear to be any public interest involved in the matter though the State would do well to ensure that the pedestrian sub-way is kept clean and fit for use at all times and pedestrians are favoured with the red light stopping the traffic at the zebra crossings,” the bench stressed.





Also, the bench relying a on status report filed by the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, recorded in its order that the pedestrian sub-way is immediately outside the Central Railway Station and leads across the road to the office of the General Manager, Southern Railway. About 420 meters to the north of the pedestrian sub-way there is a zebra crossing which leads from the station side of the road to the Rasappa Chetty Street.





“A further 150 to 200 meters away to the North is another zebra crossing from the Railway Parcel Office to the Pillayar Koil Street. There are two further zebra crossings, one leading from the station side to NSC Bose Road and the other from the Elephant Gate Bridge on the station side to the other side,” the bench further held while disposing the public interest litigation moved in this regard.





The plea moved by R.Kanagaraj sought to make at least two provisions for crossing the V. O. C Road (within the 500 meters) and provide a zebra crossing to enable the ordinary and middle-class passengers and also provide traffic assistance to prevent accidents and traffic congestion.