IIT Madras Develops Country’s First Indigenous Motorized Wheelchair Vehicle

Chennai :

Called ‘NeoBolt’, it has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and travels up to 25 km per charge. It empowers wheelchair users with a convenient, safe, and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility when compared to cars, auto-rickshaws or modified scooters. The wheelchair is powered by a Lithium-Ion Battery that will give 25 Kms for every charge.





Throughout the development process, the IIT-M Researchers collaborated extensively with organizations and hospitals working among people with locomotor disability and built the products factoring in their experiences and making constant design adjustments.





IIT professor Sujatha Srinivasan, who led the team that developed the wheelchair, said that it was estimated that around three lakh wheelchairs are sold annually in India, of which 2.5 lakh are imported.





"Nearly 95 percent of all wheelchairs sold in India are ‘one-size-fits-all,’ which restricts mobility, damages health, and lowers self-confidence", she said adding "‘NeoBolt’ developed by the IIT Madras Team are intended at addressing these issues".





According to the professor, NeoBolt is a motor-powered roadworthy vehicle and it was designed to enable wheelchair users to go out and explore life. It eliminates the need to transfer into other vehicles and can be independently attached by the user within seconds.





NeoBolt feature Highlights include quick and easy attachment design (Patented), safety anti-tippers (Patented), Li-Ion battery, 25 km per charge, four hours recharge, digital dashboard headlight, side indicators, horn, mirror, reverse function, telescopic suspension and rugged built chassis