Manja thread slits teen bike rider's neck on Mint flyover, second incident in a week

The incident happened around 6 pm when the victim V Mohanraj of Mylapore was returning home in a two-wheeler after visiting her aunt in Washermenpet.





As Mohanraj and his friend were riding across the new flyover in Mint, a snapped manja thread dangling from a streetlight pole wove around Mohanraj's neck and in the impact, both the rider and pillion fell on the road.





Passers-by rushed them to the Government Stanley Hospital and Mohanraj received six sutures in his neck.





On information, Washermenpet police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects flying kites using manja thread.





On August 16, a 32 year old man had to get 14 sutures after a manja thread slit his throat in Tiruvottiyur.

Despite the ban on kite flying and the warning by police that kite flyers would be booked for attempted murder, the incidents of bike riders falling victims to manja thread are often reported.