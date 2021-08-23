7 truck drivers held for stealing batteries from brand-new cars at Kattupalli port

Chennai :

Last week, cars from different manufacturing units in Sriperumpudur were brought to the port in containers to be exported to various countries. However, when the port officials checked the vehicles, they realised that batteries missing from 78 of those cars. Following this, they immediately checked the trucks that were exiting the port. The stolen batteries were found hidden in a container on a truck and seized. Investigation revealed that seven truck drivers colluded with each other to carry out the theft. They were identified as Venkatesan (32) of Tiruvannamalai, Ilamaran (29) of Tiruvarur, Pandikannan (36) of Tenkasi, Parthiban (33) of Kaladipet, Sathishkumar (27) of Ennore, and Nirmal (22) of Pulicat. All seven were handed over to Kattur police station, and were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.