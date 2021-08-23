Suspect nabbed 2 mths after attack on archer

Chennai :

Purushothaman reportedly told police that he attacked Aditya for misbehaving with his 14-year-old friend, who also trained at the same centre as Aditya, on the pretext of helping her. However, police said that the investigation was not over yet. The incident happened on June 26 when S Aditya of Alwarpet was returning home after training at an archery centre at ICF North Colony. He was stopped by a two-wheeler rider on the second street and attacked with a machete. Aditya’s nose was cut off in the attack.