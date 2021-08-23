SL woman detained with Indian passport

Chennai :

Sanoka Sadanandan, who reached Tamil Nadu in 2009 with a Sri Lankan passport, stayed with her uncle in Namakkal. She had reported losing the passport the same year. But she stayed back in India and got married to one Raja the next year and settled in Tirupur. Her parents had visited her in 2015. Police said Sanoka wanted to visit them in Sri Lanka and managed to get an Indian passport from Coimbatore by submitting forged documents. In that, her name was altered slightly to Sanoha to avoid suspicion. However, immigration officials secured her at the city airport on Thursday and handed over to the CCB. She was booked under Passport Act and three other sections of the IPC, and was remanded in custody.