Man hacked to death by friends, cops say more than drunken brawl

Chennai :

The deceased, Premkumar of Vippedu village, was unemployed. The police said he was addicted to liquor and had a few assault cases against him. On Saturday night, a quarrel erupted between Premkumar and his friends while consuming liquor in the village, and Premkumar was hacked to death.





On information, Kancheepuram Taluk police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. They have registered a case and are hunting for the suspects.





Meanwhile, sources said preliminary inquiries revealed that Premkumar married a girl last year despite opposition from her family. The two families had enmity since then. A few days ago, a wordy duel broke out between the families. So police are probing if he was murdered by the wife’s family.





Also, Premkumar’s brother was murdered during the last local body elections, which has prompted the police to probe whether this murder was due to the political reasons.