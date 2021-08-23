Veggie prices increase by 10 pc, may go up further

Chennai :

“For almost a month, the business was quite dull despite this being Aadi month. Now there are many marriages scheduled in the coming days. For the past two days, the sale has increased by 20 per cent. So, even the prices have gone up,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association, adding that supply from other districts and states has stabilised.





According to him, the wastage of fruits and vegetables has reduced after the sales went up.





Now, beans are sold for Rs 30–Rs 40 per kg, broad beans for Rs 20–Rs 30 per kg, brinjal Rs 20–Rs 25 per kg, carrot Rs 50–Rs 60 per kg, radish for Rs 20–Rs 25 per kg, and beetroot, onions and potatoes are being sold for Rs 20 per kg. Traders added that this was the wholesale price and retail vendors would sell vegetables at an extra 10 per cent margin.





The prices are expected to increase from next week. S Dhanasekar, secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association said that sale has increased but the prices remain almost the same. However, he added, the prices are likely to go up by 10 – 20 per cent from next week.





Currently, apples are being sold for Rs 200–Rs 250 per kg (foreign and Indian), sweet lime for Rs 30–Rs 35 per kg, pineapple Rs 35–Rs 40 per kg, orange and grapes for Rs 100 per kg, and pomegranate is being sold for Rs 150–Rs 200 per kg.