Accused threatens magistrate, arrested

Chennai :

The accused, I Mujibur Rahman of Alwarthirunagar, allegedly abused a woman lawyer over a dispute between them and Nazarethpet police had arrested him based on the advocate’s complaint. He was produced before magistrate-I of Ambattur court at the latter’s residence on Friday evening. But the man allegedly abused the magistrate and even threatened the magistrate.





When the police officials tried to prevent him from speaking further, he allegedly attacked them and tried to flee, after which a separate complaint was lodged at Ambattur police station. Rahman was booked under Sections 294 (b), 323, 332, 224, 353 and 506 (i) of IPC, and remanded in judicial custody.