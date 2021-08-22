SL woman detained at Chennai airport with Indian passport

Chennai :

Sanoka Sadanandan, who landed in Tamil Nadu in 2009 with a Sri Lankan passport, stayed with her uncle in Namakkal district. While she lost the passport the same year, she stayed back in India and got married to one Raja the next year and settled in Tiruppur.





While her parents visited her in 2015, Sanoka wanted to visit her parents in Sri Lanka and managed to get an Indian passport by submitting forged documents at Coimbatore and changed her spelling as Sanoha to avoid suspicion.





However, the immigrant officials secured her at the Chennai airport on Thursday and handed over to the Central Crime Branch sleuths. She was booked under Passport Act and three other sections of IPC. She was remanded.