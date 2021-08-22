IS cop suspended for accepting bribe not to report illicit sale of liquor

Chennai :

The IS constable Kumuthanathan was supposed to report to the senior officials about the day-to-day proceedings of the stations as well as the movement of history-sheeters and illegal activities in the police station's jurisdiction.





However, a video of Kumuthanathan accepting money from a man near Egmore railway station from those selling liquor went viral on social media on Sunday. When contacted, a senior police official confirmed the suspension and since an internal inquiry proved him culpable.





The nearly three-minute video shows him taking money from a two-wheeler rider to whom he says that the Tasmac shop owners asked him not to visit them since the prohibition and excise department has taken over the monitoring of the Tasmac bars.





Then the discussion prolongs into who the inspector in-charge for the area and how the Tasmac bar owners deceived him into believing their version.





The video has been recorded by the two-wheeler rider himself whom Kumuthanathan addresses as Shanmugam and the conversation reveals that Shanmugam was arrested for selling mawa after which he stopped dealing with the contraband. In the video, Kumuthanathan is seen asking Shanmugam to make the mawa seller too to meet him and 'take care' of him.