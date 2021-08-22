Two months after attack on archer, suspect secured

Chennai :

Purushotham reportedly told police that he attacked Aditya since the latter misbehaved with his 14-year-old girlfriend, who also trained at the archery centre as Aditya, on the pretext of helping her. However, police said that the investigation was not over yet.





The incident happened on June 26 when S Aditya of Alwarpet was returning home after training at an archery centre at ICF North Colony. He was stopped by a two-wheeler rider on the second street and attacked with a machete.





Aditya's nose was cut off in the attack and he was admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.