Man held for hurling death threats at magistrate

Chennai :

The accused I Mujipar Rahman of Alwarthirunagar allegedly abused a woman lawyer over the dispute between them and Nazarethpet police arrested him based on the advocate's complaint.





He was produced before the magistrate-I of Ambattur court at the latter's residence on Friday evening when Mujibar Rahman allegedly abused the magistrate and hurled murder threats against him.





When the cops tried to prevent him from speaking further, he allegedly attacked them and tried to flee, after which a separate complaint was lodged at Ambattur police station. Mujibar Rahman was booked under Sections 294(b), 323, 332, 224, 353 and 506(i) of IPC and remanded in judicial custody.